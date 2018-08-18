Sue Ramirez, Markus Paterson, and Jameson Blake share their thoughts on courtship

Published 4:22 PM, August 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In an age where instant or text messaging seems to be the preferred courtship route, the stars of Ang Babaeng Allergic sa Wifi apparently prefer getting to know someone the old school way.

Lead stars Sue Ramirez, Jameson Blake, and Markus Paterson were asked about their thoughts on courtship during the movie's press conference last August 8.

Sue, who plays Norma on the film said: "Ako, ayoko ng text. Para akong hindi na pepersonalan sa text. Parang wala siyang emotion. Pag-binabasa mo lang siya, hindi mo alam kung paano siya sinulat or kung paano sinasabi nung nag-send sa iyo.

(I don't like getting to know each other via text. It's not personal enough if it's via text. The emotions aren't there. You're just reading but you have no idea how he or she wrote or said it.)

"So siguro, mas ma-appreciate ko yung tawag, kasi naririnig mo. Minsan, kahit tawag lang, nakikita na natin kung sincero yung kausap natin or hindi."

(I guess I appreciate calling more because you can hear what he or she is saying. Sometimes, a call can show if the the person is sincere or not.)

She said she doesn't judge those who prefer text and social media, but admits prefers the old school way of getting to know people – peronal visits and face-to-face communication.

Jameson, meanwhile, said he prefers to get to know a girl longer before even making a move.

"I prefer to get to know the girl longer kasi (because) I see a lot of people rush into relationships and the outcome parang mabilis din yung relationship (is like the relationship is also fast). So I like to take my time to get to know the girl and just go for the natural flow. "

Markus said that growing up in the UK, he's really not into the whole courtship thing.

"Kami doon, hindi kami lumiligaw, umaakyat ng ligaw," he said. "Kapag may gusto ka sa babae, sabihin mo na like 'hey, mind if I take you out?"

(In the UK, we don't court the girl. If you like the girl, you just go up and say 'hey, mind if I take you out?')

"Pero yung relationship preference ko, [I like] something based on friendship, may foundation of something. [Para] kahit paano kilala ko or may something na tayo."

(But when it comes to relationship preferences, [I like] something based on friendship, so that we have a foundation already. Like we know each other or we have something going on already.)

Directed by Jun Robles Lana, Ang Babaeng Allergic sa Wifi tells the story of Norma (Sue) who develops a condition from the wifi radiowaves. She is forced to live with her grandmother, away from her friends and boyfriend Leo (Markus) because of the condition.

As she comes to terms with her condition, she finds herself learning from her grandmother, as she gets to know Leo's brother Aries (Jameson), who harbors feelings for her.

Ang Babaeng Allergic sa Wifi is part of the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino, which runs until August 21. – Rappler.com