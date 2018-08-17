Former Ilocos Sur governor Chavit Singson says he plans to tour the girls around the country

Published 6:07 PM, August 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Korean girl group Momoland arrived in Manila Thursday, August 16 and got the chance to meet boxing champion turned senator Manny Pacquiao in an event.

In a post from the group's official social media pages, they said: "Momoland arrived in the Philippines today and had a chance for meeting the boxing hero [Manny] Pacquiao! We thought we wanna meet before, and It was a great honor for us."

The members also got a chance to meet Pacquiao's wife Jinkee.

K-pop #Momoland is here! A post shared by jinkeepacquiao (@jinkeepacquiao) on Aug 16, 2018 at 5:30am PDT

During a Live Chat with the group, Nancy said of Pacquiao: "He was so nice and so cool, we got to see him in person."

Aside from the Pacquiaos, the girls met former Ilocos Sur governor Chavit Singson. In an interview with GMA 7, Singson said he plans to tour the girls around the Philippines.

The group, which rose to fame for the viral song "Bboom Bboom" is in the country for a "exclusive and private event" at Solaire. – Rappler.com