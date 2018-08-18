Keya Morgan must stay at least 100 yards away from Stan Lee

Published 2:48 PM, August 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Comic-book artist and Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee was granted a protective order against a memorabilia collector accused of abusing the 95-year-old.

The judge on Friday, August 17, ordered Keya Morgan, a New York-based memorabilia collector, to stay at least 100 yards away from Lee for the next 3 years. Morgan is also ordered to stay away from Lee’s daughter and brother, reports The Guardian.

Morgan had been accused of using his relationship with Lee to “embezzle” artwork, cash, and other assets amounting to over $50 million, reports Variety. He had allegedly seized control of Lee’s home and hired security guards whom he ordered to keep Lee away from relatives and associates. The Marvel Comics legend was then moved from his old home to a new condominium.

Morgan has denied these allegations but was arrested in June over suspicions that he made a false police report by calling 911 for a supposed burglary in Lee’s home. The call was supposedly made after police and a social worker arrived to check on Lee, reports The Guardian.

Lee has since returned to his home and is managing his own business with the help of his daughter, according to his lawyer Jonathan Freund. – Rappler.com