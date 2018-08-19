The Korean group will perform when the collegiate league opens September 8 at the Mall of Asia Arena

MANILA, Philippines – Korean group Momoland will headline the opening of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 81 on September 8 at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena.

The announcement was made on the MOA Arena's Twitter account. Further details will be announced. (LOOK: Momoland is in Manila)

Just In: MOMOLAND is headlining #UAAPSeason81 opening here at MOA Arena on September 8! Stay tuned for ticket selling details. #UAAPatMOAArena pic.twitter.com/CdBxMLsQQy — MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) August 19, 2018

The group, known for their hit songs "Bboom Bboom" and "Baam," recently arrived in Manila for a private event held Saturday, August 18, at Solaire.

They also had a press conference, where they talked about what they were looking forward to during their visit.

Momoland got to meet senator and boxing champion Manny Pacquiao and his wife Jinkee, too. – Rappler.com