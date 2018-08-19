Miriam says she and husband Ardy Roberto had been praying for a child for the past 4 years

Published 2:34 PM, August 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 1999 1st runner-up Miriam Quiambao is expecting her first child.

On Sunday, August 19, the beauty queen, TV host, and motivational speaker took to Instagram to confirm the news.

According to the 43-year-old Miriam, she's 9 weeks pregnant. She said she and husband Ardy Roberto had been trying to have a child for years.

"Thanking God for the miracle of life and for answering our prayers. Ardy and I have been praying to get pregnant for the past 4 years. In June 2018, we were resigned that perhaps God will answer our prayers through the miracle of adoption or through IVF, but praise God who is the author of miracles and the creator of life! By His grace, He rewarded our faith with the greatest gift: a baby conceived naturally!"

Miriam added that she'll be giving more details on her blog very soon.

"Thank you to all who prayed for us and do keep us in your prayers for a safe and healthy pregnancy! May God bless you and answer your prayers too!"

Miriam and Ardy got married in 2014. – Rappler.com