Miriam Quiambao expecting first child
MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 1999 1st runner-up Miriam Quiambao is expecting her first child.
On Sunday, August 19, the beauty queen, TV host, and motivational speaker took to Instagram to confirm the news.
According to the 43-year-old Miriam, she's 9 weeks pregnant. She said she and husband Ardy Roberto had been trying to have a child for years.
"Thanking God for the miracle of life and for answering our prayers. Ardy and I have been praying to get pregnant for the past 4 years. In June 2018, we were resigned that perhaps God will answer our prayers through the miracle of adoption or through IVF, but praise God who is the author of miracles and the creator of life! By His grace, He rewarded our faith with the greatest gift: a baby conceived naturally!"
Miriam added that she'll be giving more details on her blog very soon.
"Thank you to all who prayed for us and do keep us in your prayers for a safe and healthy pregnancy! May God bless you and answer your prayers too!"
Thanking God for the miracle of life and for answering our prayers. Ardy @ardyroberto and I have been praying to get pregnant for the past 4 years. In June 2018, we were resigned that perhaps God will answer our prayers through the miracle of adoption or through IVF but Praise God who is the author of miracles and the creator of life! By His grace, He rewarded our faith with the greatest gift: a baby conceived naturally!!! There is more to this story and will be sharing it in my blog soon! Watch out for it! . Thank you to all who prayed for us and do keep us in your prayers for a safe and healthy pregnancy! May God bless you and answer your prayers too! #GodAnswersPrayers #PregnantAt43 #MiracleBaby #9WeeksPregnant
Miriam and Ardy got married in 2014. – Rappler.com