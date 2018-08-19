The couple welcomes Leon on Sunday, August 19

Published 2:53 PM, August 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – TV host Iya Villania gave birth on Sunday, August 19, to her second son with Drew Arellano.

On their social media accounts, Iya and Drew confirmed that son Alonzo Leon Arellano or Leon was born at 9:44 am.

Alonzo Leon V. Arellano. Raaaaaaawr. A post shared by Drew Arellano (@drewarellano) on Aug 18, 2018 at 7:23pm PDT

Leon joins big brother Primo, now almost 3. Coincidentally, both kids were born in August, as Primo was born on August 30, 2016.

Drew and Iya announced last February that they were expecting a second child. – Rappler.com