LOOK: Nikki Valdez, Luis Garcia get married in Hong Kong
MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN actress Nikki Valdez married boyfriend Luis Garcia in a ceremony in Hong Kong on Saturday, August 18.
The actress wore a gown by designer Rajo Laurel and carried a floral arrangement by Gideon Hermosa. Nice Print Photography, which was the official photographer of the wedding, posted some photos on its Instagram page.
This is the second marriage for Nikki. She was previously married to a Filipino-Canadian, with whom she has a daughter, Olivia.
Nikki and Luis got engaged last Christmas Day in Ilocos Sur. – Rappler.com