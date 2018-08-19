This is the second marriage for the actress

Published 4:53 PM, August 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN actress Nikki Valdez married boyfriend Luis Garcia in a ceremony in Hong Kong on Saturday, August 18.

The actress wore a gown by designer Rajo Laurel and carried a floral arrangement by Gideon Hermosa. Nice Print Photography, which was the official photographer of the wedding, posted some photos on its Instagram page.

Our beautiful bride @nikkivaldez_ #TheGarciasYouMeInfinity A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Aug 19, 2018 at 12:29am PDT

I love you Mrs. Garcia... A post shared by Alg Garcia (@hoyluisito) on Aug 18, 2018 at 7:49am PDT

This is the second marriage for Nikki. She was previously married to a Filipino-Canadian, with whom she has a daughter, Olivia.

Nikki and Luis got engaged last Christmas Day in Ilocos Sur. – Rappler.com