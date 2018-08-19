The group TNT Boys garners a combined score of 100%

Published 9:42 PM, August 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The TNT Boys became the grand winners of Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids season 2 on Sunday, August 19, closing another fun season.

The boys, who performed "Bang Bang" by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj, won with a combined score of 100% from the jurors, composed of Gary Valenciano, Sharon Cuneta, and Ogie Alcasid, on top of the public votes.

As the new winners, they took home the grand prize of P1 million, a trophy and medal, a gadget package, and a house and lot from Camella. – Rappler.com