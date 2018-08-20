The movie, adapted from Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel of the same title rake in $34 million since its August 15 opening in the US

Published 9:52 AM, August 20, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Highly anticipated rom-com Crazy Rich Asians – the first Hollywood film with an mainly Asian cast in a generation – dazzled the North American box office in its debut weekend, claiming the top spot, industry estimates showed Sunday, August 19

The Warner Bros. adaptation of Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel of the same name raked in $34 million since hitting theaters on Wednesday, box office tracker Exhibitor Relations said. Of the total, the film took in $25.2 million at the weekend.

Starring veteran actress Michelle Yeoh, British-Malaysian former BBC host Henry Golding and American sitcom star Constance Wu, the film tells the story of a American economics professor who meets her super-wealthy boyfriend's family in Singapore – and all the drama that ensues.

It is the first Tinseltown film with a predominantly Asian cast since The Joy Luck Club in 1993. (READ: 'Crazy Rich Asians' touted as Hollywood watershed)

Shark thriller The Meg tumbled to second place in its second week, taking in $21.2 million. It stars action movie regular Jason Statham as a rescue diver who tries to save scientists in a submarine from an attack by a huge, prehistoric shark.

Mile 22 – a new spy thriller-action flick starring Mark Wahlberg – opened in third place at $13.6 million.

Another debut film, prehistoric adventure tale Alpha, shared fourth place at $10.5 million with summer blockbuster Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

The latest installment in the "M:I" franchise has now taken in $180.7 million overall.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:

Christopher Robin ($8.9 million)

BlacKkKlansman ($7 million)

Slender Man ($5 million)

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation ($3.7 million)

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again ($3.4 million)

