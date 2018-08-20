KC Concepcion is happily dating again!

Published 11:51 AM, August 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – KC Concepcion is happily dating again.

On Instagram Saturday, August 18, she posted a photo of her new boyfriend, Pierre Emmanuel Plassart. The two of them are spending time together in California.

The caption of the photo read: "Warm, genuine, timeless."

Warm, genuine, timeless. A post shared by Kristina. (@itskcconcepcion) on Aug 17, 2018 at 11:10am PDT

KC's friends took to the comments section of the post, expressing how they were happy for her.

Back in a July interview with ABS-CBN, KC confirmed that she was dating a foreigner, whom she described has "pusong Pinoy" (with a Filipino heart). She also said that her family approves of the guy. – Rappler.com