The singer is the first Latina artist honored with the award

Published 2:29 PM, August 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jennifer Lopez performed a string of hits from "Love Don't Cost A Thing" to "Dinero" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20 (Tuesday, August 21, Manila), as she was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Lopez is the first artist of Latina heritage to be honored with the award.

"I grew up with MTV," Lopez said after Canadian singer Shawn Mendes presented the award.

"It has been an incredible journey of dreaming my wildest dreams and then having watched them come true."

"Music, acting, and performing – this career has always been kind of an obsession for me. When people say you know you do too much. You can only do one thing, I always had it on my mind I was a person like why not?"

Lopez said that she forged her own rules and worked on her path. But the arrival of her twins even pushed her further to work hard and her career has since been a successful one.

"Now today, I stand here stronger and better than ever," she said.

Lopez follows in the footsteps of Kanye West, Pink, and Rihanna as the latest awardee of the honor . – Rappler.com