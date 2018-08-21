WATCH: ’Outlaw King’ trailer is first glimpse of Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce
Chris Pine seeks revenge and fights for Scottish independence in Outlaw King, a new Netflix film by David MacKenzie.
Outlaw King is based on the true story of Robert the Bruce, a Scottish nobleman who was outlawed by King Edward I of England, and later fought to win back the Scottish crown and overthrow the oppressive English rule of Scotland.
Filmed in Scotland, Outlaw King also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, and Billy Howle.
The film is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, and will be released on November 9.