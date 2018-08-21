The historical drama is set to premiere on Netflix in November

Published 2:22 PM, August 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Chris Pine seeks revenge and fights for Scottish independence in Outlaw King, a new Netflix film by David MacKenzie.

Outlaw King is based on the true story of Robert the Bruce, a Scottish nobleman who was outlawed by King Edward I of England, and later fought to win back the Scottish crown and overthrow the oppressive English rule of Scotland.

Filmed in Scotland, Outlaw King also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, and Billy Howle.

The film is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, and will be released on November 9. – Rappler.com