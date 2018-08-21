The actress honors the 35th anniversary of her father's death

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino posted a tribute on the 35th death anniversary of her father, Ninoy Aquino, who was assassinated on August 21, 1983.

On Instagram, Kris posted a series of photos of her as a baby being carried by Ninoy.

According to Kris, the photos were for her dad’s last senatorial campaign calendar before Martial Law was declared. “Even as a baby, I knew how to be ‘cute’ for the camera,” she said.

She went on to express her gratitude to the Filipinos who respect Ninoy as a hero for democracy.

“35 years after his assassination: Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng mga Filipino na patuloy binibigyan ng respeto at pagmamahal ang sakripisyong inalay ni Ninoy Aquino para sa demokrasya ng ating mahal na bayan.”

(35 years after his assassination: thank you to all the Filipinos who continue to give respect and love to the sacrifice made by Ninoy Aquino for our country’s democracy).

Kris also shared a restored photo of Ninoy placed side by side with photos of her son, Bimby.

“When I showed Bimb he pointed out what he saw, ‘mama, lolo and I have the same smile, same hair, and same chin.’ I said 'actually you have the same glow in your eyes,'” she wrote.

Kris is the youngest daughter of Ninoy Aquino, a senator who led the opposition against the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos. Ninoy was shot on the tarmac upon his arrival in Manila after years of self-imposed exile in the United States.

After Ninoy’s assasination, his widow Cory took up the reins of the opposition, eventually toppling the Marcos regime and becoming the first female president of the Philippines. – Rappler.com