From sporty to sexy, Anne's outfits were one of a kind!

Published 9:24 PM, August 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis celebrated 21 years in showbiz last Saturday, August 18 with the AnneKulit concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Just like her past two concerts, her outfits during the show were a spectacle in themselves.

Styled by Liz Uy's Stylized Studio and Pam Quinones' Qurator, Anne's outfits ranged from designs by Filipino designers Neric Beltran, Boom Sason, Furne One to pieces by international designers such as Augusto Manzanares, Michael Ngo, The Blonds, and Dolce and Gabbana.

See the outfits as captured by photographer Magic Liwanag:

Anne wearing a Neric Beltran skirt with an image of her and Erwan Heussaff from their wedding, as captured by Jason Magbanua.

Anne sports a sparkling number from Augusto Manzanares for her closing number.

She channeled her Greatest Showman moment, wearing a creation of Furne One.

Anne sported an all-denim outfit straight from the '90s.

Anne went modern and sporty in a Michael Ngo.

Here's a cute Katy Perry and K-pop inspired suit:

She wore The Blonds and D&G for one of her performances.

Here's Anne wearing a Boom Sason creation:

Which of the outfits did you love? Let us know in the comments section. – Rappler.com