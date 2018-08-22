The photos, as expected, are gigil-inducing

Published 10:48 AM, August 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Proud mommy Pauleen Luna Sotto on Tuesday, August 21, posted adorable photos of her daughter Talitha taken by Stork Studio.

The photos, suffice to say, are gigil-inducing.

A post shared by Marie Pauleen Luna- Sotto (@pauleenlunasotto) on Aug 20, 2018 at 8:30pm PDT

"Oh this baby can steal many hearts! Thank you Lord for Talitha! She is a blessing to us and to others ♥️ Thank you also to the many people who send me DMs about Tali, i cannot express how grateful we are for your love! Sorry i cannot reply to all but we are so glad that she makes you guys smile!" wrote Pauleen in her photo caption.

Talitha, full name Talitha Maria Luna Sotto, was born in November 2017 and is Pauleen and husband Vic's first child together. The couple got married in 2016. – Rappler.com