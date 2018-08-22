In the film, Anne stars as a woman who looks for the bodies of shipwreck victims

Published 12:13 PM, August 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis adds chilling horror to the list of genres she's explored this year as she stars in Yam Laranas' upcoming film, Aurora.

In the film, Anne plays a girl named Leanna who lives on a small island where a ship named Aurora has crashed. Leanna and her sister set out to search for the missing bodies of the passengers in exchange for a bounty.

It has been a big and busy year for Anne Curtis, who starred in two hit movies earlier this year: romance-drama Sid and Aya, and action thriller BuyBust.

Aurora is an official entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival 2018, and is set to premiere on December 25. – Rappler.com