The Netflix dark comedy about two f***ed up teenagers continues

Published 7:29 PM, August 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – When The End of the F***ing World’s first season ended, it was unclear whether or not the show would go on, but now it definitely will.

Netflix confirmed on social media that the show will be returing for a second season, though no date has been set yet.

Creator and writer Charlie Covell will be returning for the second season, though no word yet on whether stars Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden are coming back, though footage of them from the season 1 finale was used in the season 2 announcement.

The series follows two misfit teenagers, James and Alyssa, who go on a road trip across England, setting off a disastrous chain of events that lead to them being tailed by the police. (READ: Binge-worthy: ‘End of the F***ing World’)

The show, a co-production of Netflix and the UK’s Channel 4, has earned rave reviews from critics, and has been nominated for a BAFTA and an Emmy.

The 8-episode first season is currently available on Netflix. – Rappler.com