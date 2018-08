The author was conspicuously absent from the Singapore red carpet premiere of the movie

Published 7:46 PM, August 22, 2018

SINGAPORE — The author of Crazy Rich Asians, which has been adapted into a hit Hollywood movie, is wanted in his native Singapore for allegedly dodging mandatory national service, authorities said Wednesday, August 22.

Kevin Kwan, who has lived in the US since he was 11 but is still a Singapore citizen, faces up to three years in jail and a hefty fine if convicted, the city-state's defence ministry said. (READ: 'Crazy Rich Asians' review: On the money)

The movie adaption of his bestseller, which focuses on the glamorous world of Singapore's super-rich, was released in the United States last week and has been hailed as a watershed for Hollywood diversity due to its mostly Asian cast.

The film had its Singapore premiere Tuesday, August 21, with some of its stars gracing the red carpet and hundreds of fans turning out – but Kwan was conspicuous by his absence, Singapore's Straits Times newspaper reported. (READ: Security guards, Michelle Yeoh's own ring: The costumes and gems of 'Crazy Rich Asians')

And in a twist worthy of a Hollywood thriller, Singapore's defence ministry revealed in a statement that Kwan "failed to register for National Service in 1990, despite notices and letters sent to his overseas address."

"He also stayed overseas without a valid exit permit."

The Singapore-American author had committed offences under the enlistment act and faces a fine of up to Sg$10,000 ($7,300) and a prison term of up to three years if convicted, the ministry said.

Male Singapore citizens are required to undergo two years of national service upon turning 18. They can either serve in the military, the police, or the civil defence force.

The defence ministry said Kwan sought to renounce his Singapore citizenship in 1994, but his application and a subsequent appeal were rejected due to his failure to complete national service.

Crazy Rich Asians the first Hollywood film for a generation to have a majority-Asian cast, tells the tale of an Asian-American woman who is plunged into the world of Singapore's wealthy elite after travelling to the city with her boyfriend.

While it has been widely praised in the US, the movie has drawn flak in Singapore for focusing on the wealthy ethnic Chinese and ignoring the country's substantial minorities. – Rappler.com