Published 12:26 PM, August 23, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Los Angeles district attorney's office has received a second sexual assault complaint against Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey, whose acting career has nosedived following allegations by more than a dozen men in the United States and Britain.

"A case of sexual assault was filed yesterday (21/8) in our office by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, involving Kevin Spacey, and is under review," Greg Risling with the prosecutors' office told AFP Wednesday.

A separate investigation was opened back in April for a complaint about an alleged assault in 1992 involving a man.

Risling did not specify details about this new complaint, or the status of the previous one.

The Old Vic Theater between 2004 and 2015, and in Nantucket, an island resort near Boston.

Spacey also has open investigations in London, where he directed The Old Vic Theater between 2004 and 2015, and in Nantucket, an island resort near Boston.

The first report that was made public was that of actor Anthony Rapp, 46, who claimed that the actor sexually abused him at age 14, back in 1986.

Spacey apologized to Rapp, claiming not to remember the incident, but remained silent as accusations against him mushroomed.

One actor anonymously told the Vulture portal that Spacey tried to rape him in 1984, when he was 14 years old.

And 8 members of the production team of his popular Netflix series House of Cards also denounced "predatory" behavior by Spacey.

After first accusations of abuse against him, Spacey was fired in November from the political series. Then he was dumped from his scenes in Ridley Scott's latest film, All the Money in the World, where was replaced by Christopher Plummer. – Rappler.com