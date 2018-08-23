The actress appears in 'Crazy Rich Asians' as Malay royalty

Published 5:57 PM, August 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino did not get that much screentime on Crazy Rich Asians but her brief appearance has made quite an impact, with one artist even immortalizing her in a portrait.

Filipino artist Denver Balbaboco painted Kris, capturing each fine detail of the dramatic yellow Michael Cinco gown that she wore in the film.

Sharing the image on his Instagram, Denver said, “It is really amusing to know that the role was given to a legit rich Asian who happens to be the daughter of our former President and former Senator. So technically, Kris Aquino will be there as herself, bringing glamor from afar.”

He was referring to former senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr and former president Corazon Aquino. Kris' brother, Noynoy, was also a former president.

In Crazy Rich Asians, Kris plays Princess Intan, a Malay royal who appears in one of the film’s grand moments. Kris won the role in April 2017, after sending audition tapes to casting directors. (READ: This is how Kris Aquino bagged her role in 'Crazy Rich Asians')

The film was released in Philippine cinemas on August 22. – Rappler.com