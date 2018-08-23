LOOK: Artist paints Kris Aquino as Princess Intan
MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino did not get that much screentime on Crazy Rich Asians but her brief appearance has made quite an impact, with one artist even immortalizing her in a portrait.
Filipino artist Denver Balbaboco painted Kris, capturing each fine detail of the dramatic yellow Michael Cinco gown that she wore in the film.
"Who is that woman talking to her right now? The one in the yellow head scarf, covered head to toe in diamonds!" "Oh, that's one of my Ah Ma's old friends. I think she's some sort of a Malay princess." - p.376 Fort Canning Park, @kevinkwanbooks's #CRAZYRICHASIANS. . @krisaquino IS THE MALAY PRINCESS INTAN in @michael5inco. It is really amusing to know that the role was given to a legit rich Asian who happens to be the daughter of our former President and former Senator. So technically, Kris Aquino will be there as herself, bringing glamor from afar. Lol. And I'm pretty sure majority of the Filipinos will support this movie to catch a glimpse of her. @crazyrichasians August 22, 2018 in the
Sharing the image on his Instagram, Denver said, “It is really amusing to know that the role was given to a legit rich Asian who happens to be the daughter of our former President and former Senator. So technically, Kris Aquino will be there as herself, bringing glamor from afar.”
He was referring to former senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr and former president Corazon Aquino. Kris' brother, Noynoy, was also a former president.
In Crazy Rich Asians, Kris plays Princess Intan, a Malay royal who appears in one of the film’s grand moments. Kris won the role in April 2017, after sending audition tapes to casting directors. (READ: This is how Kris Aquino bagged her role in 'Crazy Rich Asians')
The film was released in Philippine cinemas on August 22. – Rappler.com