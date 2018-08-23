Jon M. Chu is planning to return as director

Published 7:12 PM, August 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If you've seen Crazy Rich Asians – and happened to catch that squeal-inducing mid-credits scene, you're probably already wondering when the sequel is going to be.

While there may not be a date or an official confirmation yet, plans for the Crazy Rich Asians sequel are already moving forward.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros hasn't officially greenlit the sequel, but is “moving forward on development.”

Director Jon M. Chu is reportedly planning to return to the project, along with screenwriters Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim, as well as producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, and John Penotti of Ivanhoe.

With 5-day earnings of US$ 35.3 million at the US box office, a sequel for the film seems inevitable. A mid-credits scene in the film involving Gemma Chan’s character Astrid Leong also teases a continuing story.

Crazy Rich Asians was based on Kevin Kwan’s novel, the first in a 3-part series. While Crazy Rich Asians focuses on the romance between Rachel Chu and Nick Young, the following novels, China Rich Girlfriend, and Rich People Problems expand the story to focus on – and introduce – other characters.

The film premiered in Philippine cinemas on August 22. – Rappler.com