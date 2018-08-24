Jake plays the main character's best friend

Published 12:23 PM, August 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jake Zyrus is starring in Yaru Onna (She’s a Killer), a Japanese action-thriller film starring former KARA member Kang Ji-Young.

In the film, Jake plays the role of Akira, the best friend of Ji-Young’s character, Aiko.

“Kamay niya ako. Isa siyang assassin tapos ako 'yung tumutulong sa kanya na maghanap ng next target niya (I’m her assistant. She’s an assassin and I help her find her next target),” Jake said in a story on ABS-CBN News. He said that producers handpicked him to be in the film, where he also sings the theme song.

Jake, a transgender man, also explained that his voice sounds higher in the film, because they started filming before he transitioned. He had his first shot of testosterone in April 2017. (READ: Jake Zyrus opens up on coming out, transitioning)

Jake was formerly known as Charice Pempengco – and is still billed as “Charice a.k.a Jake Zyrus” in the trailer. He came out as a lesbian in 2013, and later on clarified that he identifies as male.

Yaru Onna follows a woman who seeks to avenge her parents after she witnesses their murder as a young girl. The film had its word premiere at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in July, and will be released in Japan on October 27. – Rappler.com