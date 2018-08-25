Zia wears a cute pink Filipiniana for the occasion

Published 10:24 AM, August 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Marian Rivera proudly posted a photo of her daughter, Maria Letizia "Zia" Dantes, wearing a pink Filipiniana with a floral accent for a Linggo ng Wika event on Friday, August 24.

The caption read: "Ay sus, that smile!"

In another photo shared on her Instagram stories, Marian caption the photo dalagingding (young girl). Marian tagged Filipino brand Kultura, which she endorses.

Zia, who has earn her own share of fans online, is Marian and husband Dingdong Dantes' first child, born in 2015. – Rappler.com