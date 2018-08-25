The queen of all media responds to a post that names her as among the top individual taxpayers in the country

Published 6:59 PM, August 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – With her designer clothes, her massive mansion (with walk-in closets galore and a rose quartz kitchen counter), and her jetset lifestyle, Kris Aquino seems to fit the "crazy rich" category perfectly – but the media mogul doesn't seem to think so.

“I also know wealth is relative – but I’m at a very far distance from being ‘crazy rich,’” Kris said in an Instagram comment, referencing her role as a Malay princess in the film Crazy Rich Asians, which premiered in the Philippines on August 22. (READ: 'Crazy Rich Asians' review: On the money)

Kris made the statement while responding to a post by tax expert Mon Abrea, who shared an article about Kris' wealth and tax contributions.

“You may hate her guts but [Kris Aquino] is paying her taxes! Among the affluent and influential families in the Philippines, she’s the only consistent individual top taxpayer,” Mon said in the caption.

Commenting on the post, Kris said: “I always remind my sons – I was the daughter of a Cojuangco but their lolo (grandfather) was adamant about raising his children to become financially independent and our mom taught us the VALUES of consistent hard work, and being generous about sharing blessings."

“My sisters and brother are low maintenance – I work as hard as I do because of my sons and because we love travel,” she added. “But let’s be honest – I have a weakness for nice clothes, makeup, shoes and watches – so I make sure to have an investment fund for our expansion.”

“And this is my life truth – what you work hard for – you appeciate and devote utmost professionalism to,” she said.

Kris also talked about why she pays her taxes diligently and how she learned to handle money when her late mother, former president Cory Aquino, emancipated her when she was 15.

“Just to be prudent – I religiously pay my taxes – because it is part of my Catholic, bible-based fath. My mom legally emancipated me when I was 15 so what I earned wouldn’t be reflected on her. I’ve handled college tuition and allowance from college onwards since,” Kris said.

No way

She also brought up the possibility of entering politics in the future, and said if that should happen, she will not become a corrupt politician.

“I have worked for more than 30 years, and no way will I ever become a (corrupt, lazy, money grabbing Asian) if and when politics is part of my destiny,” Kris said in an Instagram comment. (READ: Is Kris finally considering a senate run?)

Kris is often asked about her possible entry into politics as she comes from a political family. Her mother was a former president while her father, the late senator Ninoy Aquino, was a staunch foe of the Marcos dictatorship who was killed upon his return to Manila in 1983 – an incident that triggered a movement that helped restore Philippine democracy.

Her brother is former president Noynoy Aquino. – Rappler.com