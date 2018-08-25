Paulo admits that at one point, he wanted to retire from showbiz

Published 7:56 PM, August 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines— Paulo Avelino plans to take a quick break from showbiz after filming The General’s Daughter. After working on several back-to-back projects, including movies Ang Larawan and Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral, Paulo said he wants to take some time off to relax and work on some personal projects.

“Parang gusto ko na nga mag-retire sa totoo lang (To be honest, I really want to retire),” Paulo said during the press conference for Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral last August 23.



While thankful for his fans and supporters, Paulo explained that he’s at a point in his career where he just wants to step back and focus on himself.

“I mentioned this before. It’s nice to be recognized by a lot of people. I’m very grateful for that, very grateful for all the people who helped me. I would say rise not just as an artist but also as a celebrity and I’ll always be grateful. But it comes to a point where you get to realize na parang gusto ko lang magpahinga na (I just want to relax and rest)."

Paulo was also quick to clarify that this decision has nothing to do with his non-showbiz girlfriend Filipino-Australian model Jodie Elizabeth Tarasek. After being in the industry for 10 years, he shared that he just needs time to “reassess things.”

“Wag retire (Not retire), just take a break. I’ve been doing this for 10 years non-stop so I think it’s time naman na pahinga lang (just to rest). Siguro bakasyon ng konti and reassess things (I guess go on a little vacation and reassess things).”

On following John Lloyd Cruz’s footsteps

With Paulo’s seemingly sudden announcement of wanting to leave showbiz for a while, the press couldn't help but wonder if he was inspired by John Lloyd Cruz, who also recently took a break to focus on his personal life.

“Hindi naman (Not really). I’ve always wanted to try a few things or test things and see. I'll take a break lang,” he explained.

Paulo also commended John Lloyd for his courage to step back from the limelight knowing how much the actor values his craft.

“Nakakabilib actually ‘yung ginawa ni John Lloyd to step back totally. I’m sure babalik naman siya eventually pero I’m sure patuloy rin naman ‘yung supporta niya. I heard he was watching films in Cinemalaya, I’m sure pati PPP (Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino). It takes courage also to step back from doing you love,” he said.

(I admire him for his decision to step back totally. I'm sure he'll come back and I'm sure the support will still be there. I heard he was watching films in Cinemalaya and I'm sure the PPP too.)

Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral premieres September 5, 2018 in cinemas.— Rappler.com