Director Rob Letterman reveals the movie's official title and logo at the Pokémon World Championships

Published 8:13 PM, August 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – ICYMI, a live action Pokémon movie is currently in the works, and Pokémon company president Tsunekazu Ishihara and director Rob Letterman revealed the official title and logo for the film on Friday, August 24, at the Pokémon World Championships in Tennessee.

The film will be called Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, based on the video game of the same name.

Stop what you’re doing, Trainers: Mr. Ishihara just announced the title of the upcoming live-action Pokémon movie: POKÉMON Detective Pikachu! #DetectivePikachuMovie — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 24, 2018

Ryan Reynolds will be voicing Pikachu, the iconic Pokémon who hopefully will be saying more than just “pika-chu” in the film (in the game, Pikachu can speak like a human being).

Also starring in the film are Ken Watanabe, Justice Smith, and Kathryn Newton.

Meanwhile, the movie's logo is basically the title, stylized in neon lights.

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is set for US release in early 2019. – Rappler.com