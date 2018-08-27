'In HIS perfect time,' she writes

Published 10:21 AM, August 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A little over the year after they got married, actress and dancer Rochelle Pangilinan announced she and husband actor Arthur Solinap are expecting their first child.

"God answers when you least expect it... in HIS perfect time!" wrote Rochelle, who first rose to fame as a member of the all-girl dance group SexBomb Girls, said in a Sunday, August 26 post showing what seems to be an ultrasound picture of the coming bundle of joy.

Rochelle and Arthur were married in Tagaytay on August 8, 2017. – Rappler.com