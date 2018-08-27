The movie's opening shatters two box office records in the Philippines

Published 3:09 PM, August 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re wondering why your Facebook and Twitter feeds are flooded with stories and posts about Crazy Rich Asians, wonder no longer – the movie grossed over P82.7 million since premiering in Philippine cinemas on August 22.

The opening breaks the record for the biggest opening weekend for a foreign romantic comedy in the Philippines, a distinction previously held by Maid in Manhattan. It was also the biggest opening of 2018 for Warner Bros in the Philippines, a title previously held by the recently-released The Meg.

Crazy Rich Asians centers on Rachel Chu, a American-born Chinese economics professor, who travels to Singapore to attend boyfriend Nick Young’s best friend’s wedding. It’s there where Rachel discovers that the Youngs are more than just “comfortable” and that she had unwittingly walked into the opulent and crazy world of Singapore’s most affluent.

The movie is a watershed moment in Hollywood – it’s the first full-length film in over 25 years to feature a predominantly Asian-American cast (the last being Joy Luck Club) in a story that’s set in present-day. While it’s been getting welcomed with open arms in the United States, many Asian countries haven’t quite ridden the hype – save for the Philippines, of course.

Warner Bros Philippines general manager Francis Soliven attributed the big opening to the movie’s virality – it opened to good reviews in North America, where premiered a week early. It also didn’t hurt, noted Soliven, that two Filipinos are in the cast – “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino and US-based Filipino comedian Nico Santos.

Kris plays Princess Intan, a guest at the wedding. Nico, meanwhile, plays Oliver, Nick’s cousin. (READ: Security guards, Michelle Yeoh's own ring: The costumes and gems of 'Crazy Rich Asians')

It has earned over $76.8 million in North America since premiering on August 15. The movie is based on the worldwide bestseller of the same title by Kevin Kwan, who grew up in Singapore. (READ: More than music: The 'Crazy Rich Asians' soundtrack hits all the right notes)

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the movie is headlined by Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, and Awkwafina, with Ken Jeong and Michelle Yeoh. – Rappler.com