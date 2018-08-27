Her boyfriend, Jeron Manzanero proposes to her at a movie theater witnessed by friends

Published 8:03 PM, August 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – GMA 7 actress and former Starstruck member Sheena Halili is engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend Jeron Manzareno.

On Sunday, August 26, Jeron proposed to the Destined to Be Yours actress at a movie house in Greenhills. Some of Sheena's close friends from the industry including Rich Asuncion and Juancho Trivino witnessed the proposal.

Rich posted snippets of the proposal, while Juancho shared bits of it via Instagram stories.

#SHEENAbiniyaYES @jemanzanero @mysheenahalili A post shared by richellasuncion (@richellasuncion) on Aug 26, 2018 at 7:15am PDT

Sheena posted a snippet of the moment with the caption : "Siya ang panalangin ko." (He's my answered prayer)

Jeron, meanwhile, wrote: "She said yes."

The answer is: YES! A post shared by Jeron Manzanero (@jemanzanero) on Aug 26, 2018 at 8:56am PDT

Sheena first rose to fame when she entered showbiz via the reality talent show Starstruck. Her batch included Katrina Halili, Jennylyn Mercado, Cristine Reyes, and Mark Herras. Shows she starred in include Marimar, Impostora, Destiny Rose, and Rosalinda, among others. – Rappler.com