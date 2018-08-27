'Starstruck' alumna Sheena Halili is engaged
MANILA, Philippines – GMA 7 actress and former Starstruck member Sheena Halili is engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend Jeron Manzareno.
On Sunday, August 26, Jeron proposed to the Destined to Be Yours actress at a movie house in Greenhills. Some of Sheena's close friends from the industry including Rich Asuncion and Juancho Trivino witnessed the proposal.
Rich posted snippets of the proposal, while Juancho shared bits of it via Instagram stories.
Sheena posted a snippet of the moment with the caption : "Siya ang panalangin ko." (He's my answered prayer)
Jeron, meanwhile, wrote: "She said yes."
Sheena first rose to fame when she entered showbiz via the reality talent show Starstruck. Her batch included Katrina Halili, Jennylyn Mercado, Cristine Reyes, and Mark Herras. Shows she starred in include Marimar, Impostora, Destiny Rose, and Rosalinda, among others. – Rappler.com