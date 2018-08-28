LJ and boyfriend Paolo Contis are expecting their first child together

Published 8:51 AM, August 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – GMA 7 actress LJ Reyes and boyfriend actor Paolo Contis are expecting their first child together.

In a video posted on her YouTube account Monday, August 27, LJ broke the news to her son Aki. Aki is her son with actor Paulo Avelino.

LJ was asking Aki if he was ready to have a new playmate and friend in the house before she told him she was pregnant. Aki initially thought his mom was joking until she showed him the sonogram photos.

"Totoo (It's true)! Mommy is pregnant," she told him. Paolo was later heard from the background telling Aki the news was true.

Paolo also shared the news on Instagram.

"God has blessed us with the perfect gift and we couldn’t be happier! We want to thank our families and friends who are as excited as we are. And to you [LJ Reyes] ... When we became a couple 3 years ago, I felt so lucky! With all the problems I had, all the baggage I carry, you still accepted me and became my partner and strength.

"Yes, we do have our bad days (dahil matigas ang ulo ko) but we always manage to be okay and happy... And now that we are expecting... I promise to be beside you all the way. You will never ever be alone. Thank you for everything my love! Mahal na mahal kita! (I love you so much). We feel so happy and blessed and we just can't help but share this great news with everyone. Now, let’s celebrate!!"

LJ is scheduled to give birth in 2019.

Paolo has two daughters with ex-wife Lianne Paz. – Rappler.com