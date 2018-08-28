Matteo says Sarah was 'awesome' and 'brilliant'

Published 11:38 AM, August 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sarah Geronimo has faced some challenges this year, but there seems to be no stopping the singer and actress, who currently stars in hit film Miss Granny.

Among her biggest supporters is boyfriend Matteo Guidicelli, who was quick to post a message of support after Sarah’s public breakdown last April, and recently shared another post on Instagram hyping his girlfriend’s performance in Miss Granny. (READ: Matteo Guidicelli to Sarah Geronimo: 'Keep walking, I'll always be beside you')

“Okay, I have to honestly say that I enjoyed this film from the beginning to end,” Matteo wrote on Instagram as he shared a photo of the Miss Granny poster.

“I’m trying my best not to be biased, hhhmmmm maybe a little…but seriously speaking, the film was fantastic!!” he added. “Sarah was not just great, not just amazing, not just awesome but she was GREAT, AMAZING, AWESOME AND BRILLIANT!! All combined! She throws so much good vibes out of the screen and into the audience!”

He ended by congratulating the team behind the film, and inviting people to go see it.

“It’s a film with so much good vibes and a nice balance of drama!!” He wrote.

In Miss Granny, Sarah plays a grumpy grandma who regains her youth after having her portrait taken at a mysterious photo studio. She then goes on a mission to help her aspiring musician grandson (James Reid) as he struggles to break into the music industry. (READ: 'Miss Granny' review: Lovelier in parts than a whole)

Matteo and Sarah first confirmed that they were dating in 2014. They have since kept much of their relationship private, though are clearly not against the occasional public display of affection. – Rappler.com