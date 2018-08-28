Maroon 5 will be having a concert here on March 5, 2019

Published 7:30 PM, August 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Maroon 5 is returning to Manila again as part of the Red Pills Blues tour. The announcement was made on the tour's official website.

The band will be playing a show in Manila on March 5, 2019 to promote their sixth studio album, which they released in November 2017, and includes songs like “Don’t Wanna Know” featuring rapper Kendrick Lamar, “What Lovers Do” featuring R&B singer SZA, and “Girls Like You,” featuring rapper Cardi B.

A venue and ticket details have yet to be announced.

The band, fronted by vocalist Adam Levine, was last in the Philippines in September 2015, when they performed at the Mall of Asia Arena for their V Tour. – Rappler.com