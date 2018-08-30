The show, which airs on USA Network, will conclude after its 4th season in 2019

Published 9:15 AM, August 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Hit TV series Mr Robot will end after its 4th season in 2019, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, August 30.

The show, by USA Network, will debut in 2019 with a cycle of 12 episodes, up from the previously-announced 8.

In a statement to Hollywood Reporter, show creator Sam Esmail said: "Since day one, I’ve been building toward one conclusion – and in breaking the next season of Mr Robot, I have decided that conclusion is finally here. Everyone on the creative team, including the amazing people at USA and UCP, didn't want to say goodbye, but we ultimately have too much respect for Elliot's journey to extend past its inevitable ending."

Every consequence. Every key stroke. Everything has lead to this. The final season of #MrRobot arrives in 2019. https://t.co/xWrGVBjsGO pic.twitter.com/ysiqZ1kgnO — Mr. Robot (@whoismrrobot) August 29, 2018

"Therefore, season 4 will serve as the final chapter of the Mr Robot story. To fans of the show: thank you for the past 3 years, and I can't wait to share this exciting final season with you," he said.

Esmail had never made a long-term plan for the series, telling The Hollywood Reporter back then that he'd always seen it as a series that would run for 4 or 5 seasons.

Mr Robot stars Rami Malek as Elliot Alderson, a cybersecurity engineer and hacker who is recruited into joining a group of hacktivists called "fsociety." The group wants to ecrypt the financial data of the biggest conglomerate in its universe, E Corp. – Rappler.com