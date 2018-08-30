The teen drama is set to get even more dramatic

Published 11:46 AM, August 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The trailer for the third season of Riverdale is out, and it teases several shockers that will keep fans on the edge of their seats until the show returns.

The trailer starts off with a handcuffed Archie being transported to what can be assumed is prison. It then shows close-up shots of Jughead, Betty, Mr. Lodge, and Varchie – and none of them look happy, until the trailer cuts to the gang rolling in Archie’s famous jalopy, looking like they’re headed to somewhere fun.

The trailer also shows several hot hook-up scenes involving Varchie and Bughead, and Kevin and a mystery man (is it Moose?) – but also Bughead parents Alice and FP (yes, it looks like the show is really going to go there).

Also interesting to note: Cheryl Blossom looking like she’s up to something, the police beating up someone who looks like Archie, Polly’s twins seemingly being baptized in some sort of cult, and Jughead discovering something that makes him scream “help, somebody help!”

The new season premieres in the US on the CW on October 10, though there’s no word yet on when the new episodes will be available on Netflix Philippines. – Rappler.com