Corpuz is found with several stab wounds

Published 4:33 PM, August 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – An actor, who played several bit roles on television, was found dead in his home in Cavite Wednesday, August 29.

According to a report from ABS-CBN, Anthony Corpuz, 38 was found with several stab wounds. He was only wearing socks and underwear when his body was found.

The police said that two cellphones belonging to Corpuz were missing, while a bottle of liquor and 3 glasses were also found inside the house.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Corpuz played the driver of the character Sir Chief in Be Careful with My Heart and played a mayor who was later ambushed on FPJ's Ang Probinsyano. – Rappler.com