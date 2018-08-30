If you're overusing that replay button, you're not alone

Published 5:27 PM, August 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Army (the fan club, not the branch of the Armed Forces of the Philippines), take a bow. According to video streaming site YouTube, the Philippines is among the biggest audience for the Korean idol group BTS' channel.

Data from YouTube music insights indicate that the Philippines is among the top 10 countries with the most views on the BTS YouTube channel BANGTANTV. The channel recently hit 10 million subscribers, barely 6 years after it was created. The milestone comes after their latest music video for “Idol” broke the record for the biggest debut on the video streaming and sharing website.

BTS is among YouTube’s 20 most-viewed artists globally, based on data gathered from January 2018 to mid-August 18.

Quezon City – among the biggest cities in Metro Manila – also landed in the Top 10 cities globally with the most views for the BTS YouTube channel.

BTS’ most viewed videos include music videos for “Fake Love,” “DNA,” “MIC DROP (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Fire,” and “Dope.” The data was likely culled before “Idol,” which now has over 107 million views, was made public on YouTube on August 24.

BTS is composed of 7 members and is currently one of the most popular Korean pop group acts worldwide. The Bangtan boys have broken records left and right – both on newer platforms like YouTube and music institutions like Billboard. They won Top Social Artist for the 2nd year in a row and performed “Fake Love” during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. – Rappler.com