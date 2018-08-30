'Chivalry is NOT dead!' KC writes

Published 10:44 PM, August 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – KC Concepcion took to Instagram on Thursday, August 30, to greet her boyfriend Pierre-Emmanuel Plassart, who took her to Paris to celebrate his special day.

In the post, she wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the truest gentleman I know. He taught me how to be a lady & allow a man to pour the bottles of water or wine, he eats AFTER I take my first bite, he still kindly opens doors, speaks gently, argues fair, is wildly affectionate & respects all that I am. Chivalry is NOT dead!

.

"Thank you for flying me over and having me here in Paris with you for this special day, I appreciate you and all you do, in every language we speak together!"

KC confirmed that her relationship with Pierre last August 18, when she posted a photo of them together in Los Angeles. (READ: KC Concepcion introduces new boyfriend Pierre Emmanuel Plassart)

Back in a July interview with ABS-CBN, KC confirmed that she was dating a foreigner, whom she described has "pusong Pinoy" (with a Filipino heart). She also said that her family approves of the guy.

Before Pierre, she was in a relationship with former Philippine Azkals football player Aly Borromeo. – Rappler.com