Published 10:08 AM, August 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 2nd runner-up Olivia Jordan is engaged. On Thursday, August 30, the former beauty queen and model shared on Instagram photos of how her boyfriend, actor Jay Hector proposed.

"He got down on one knee and asked if I could love him forever. Forever doesn’t even seem like enough," she wrote.

In a follow up post, Olivia wrote: "Overwhelmed by all the joy and love I am feeling! I can’t believe that not only do I get to marry my dream man, I also get to wear my dream ring created by [Parcel and Stone] and co-designed by [Jay Hector] — y’all did so goooood!"

Jay, who works as an actor also took to Instagram to share the news.

"I have fondly looked at you, knowing your naked hand needed a little something extra. I asked you to be my forever, your answer was everything & more I could have wished for... "

The couple's friends congratulated them including Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, who became close to Olivia during their respective reigns.

After Miss Universe and relinquishing her Miss USA crown, Olivia continues to work as a host, actress, and model. She came to the country in 2016, wherein she was one of the judges of Binibining Pilipinas.– Rappler.com