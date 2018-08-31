It was bound to happen

Published 12:38 PM, August 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – With the slew of celebrities she’s been meeting offstage at Hamilton, it was only a matter of time before Rachelle Ann Go met a member of the royal family.

In timely fashion, a couple of weeks after meeting Netflix’s Queen Elizabeth (Claire Foy), Rachelle met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Hamilton gala to benefit the former's charity Sentebale, which helps youth affected by HIV in Botswana and Lesotho.

Rachel, who plays Eliza Schuyler in the London West End production of the hit musical, shared photos from the gala performance, which was also attended by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

While she didn’t get a one-on-one selfie with the royals, Rachelle did what any fan would do to a group photo with a famous person: zoom in and crop.

Rachelle was also right behind Prince Harry when he sang a line from “You’ll Be Back,” right before his speech. (Interestingly enough, the song in the musical is sung by King George III, Prince Harry's tyrannical forefather).

On her Instagram stories, Rachelle also shared her photo where she was trying to be calm – but visibly gushing – as she listened to the Duke speak just a few feet away.

Rachelle has had her fair share of celebrity meetings since she started performing on West End. Aside from Claire Foy, she has also met Benedict Cumberbatch, Emma Stone, and Keira Knightley. – Rappler.com