The stars and the directors meet up to celebrate the show's 23rd year

Published 5:27 PM, August 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It was back to the '90s on Thursday, August 30, as the cast of the youth oriented show TGIS (Thank God It's Sabado) got together for a mini-reunion to celebrate its 23rd year since its show's debut on GMA 7.

Both batch 1 and 2 were represented, with Angelu de Leon, Michael Flores, Rica Peralejo, Chantal Umali, Dingdong Dantes, Ciara Sotto, and Sunshine Dizon present. The show's directors Mark Reyes and Dominic Zapata and writer Kit Langit were also present.

Ciara Sotto hosted the all-white get-together.

#tgis23 TGIS REUNION last night A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Aug 31, 2018 at 12:35am PDT

Nananana nana nana nanana #TGiS23 A post shared by Kit Villanueva Langit (@vanillaskykit) on Aug 30, 2018 at 11:10am PDT

Michael Flores thanked Ciara for hosting the event saying: " We had soo much fun! Missing [Bobby Andrews] [Bernadette Allyson], [Onemig Bondoc], Red Sternberg], [Raven Villanueva], [Dino Guevarra], [Polo Ravales], [Antoinette Taus], [Anne Curtis-Smith] [Veronique del Rosario-Corpus] and the rest of the gang!! I think it's time to make a reunion tv/movie project for our tgis fans very soon! We are claiming it kaya abangan niyo (so watch outr for it)!"

The party was the first time both batches were represented. Aside from launching the cast members careers, TGIS also saw the formation of many loveteams such as Angelu and Bobby's tandem and Dingdong and Antoinette's. – Rappler.com