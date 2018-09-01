The film is set to premiere on September 26

Published 9:22 PM, September 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As if fans aren’t already eagerly awaiting the premiere of Exes Baggage, Black Sheep released another teaser trailer – and the sparks between stars Carlo Aquino and Angelica Panganiban are definitely flying.

In the trailer, Angelica’s character Pia and Carlo’s character Nix talk about their exes in a brightly-lit convenience store – quite the contrast to the flirty conversation they had in a dim bar in the first teaser.

Of course, the trailer includes a taste of the hugot lines that make every romantic Pinoy film timeless:

“Hindi ko maintindihan yung mga taong takot na magmahal pagkatapos masaktan (I don't understand people who are afraid to love again after being hurt),” Pia says.

“Eh di ikaw na matapang..so ikaw willing kang magmahal ulit kahit doble yung sakit? (So you're the brave one...you're willing to love again even if it's double the pain?)” Nix asks.

"Oo naman, basta wag mo ko sasaktan (Yes. As long as you don't hurt me),” Pia responds.

Exes Baggage marks the reunion of Carlo and Angelica, who became one of the most iconic Pinoy love teams since their beginnings on teen drama G-mik.

The film is set to premiere on September 26. – Rappler.com