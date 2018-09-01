The film premieres on September 19

Published 6:30 AM, September 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It would appear that hugot season is well underway, with The Hows of Us now in theaters, a new teaser for Exes Baggage, and now, the full trailer of Nakalimutan ko Nang Kalimutan Ka.

The film explores the struggles of moving on from a failed relationship as Alex Gonzaga plays Jaz, a woman who goes on a road trip with her best friend (Jerald Napoles) to heal her broken heart.

Directed by Fifth Solomon, the film also stars Candy Pangilinan, Jayson Gainza, Loisa Andalio, Alora Sasam, Joj Agpangan, Jai Agpangan, Ricci Chan, Juan Miguel Severo and Keiko Necesario.

Nakalimutan Ko Nang Kalimutan Ka hits theaters on September 19. – Rappler.com