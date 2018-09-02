Vicki and Hayden Kho Jr celebrate their 1st wedding anniversary

Published 3:20 PM, September 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo took to Instagram on Sunday, September 2 to share her thoughts on marrying fellow doctor Hayden Kho last year in Paris. The two are celebrating their first wedding anniversary by vacationing in Europe.

In the post, Vicki recalled the "scary decision" they made.

"One year ago, Hayden and I took the plunge and decided to get married. A very scary decision because our relationship had been quite a roller coaster ride," she wrote.

"But, we knew that the only way our union would be blessed and pleasing to our Heavenly Father was to get married."

She continued: "It’s turned out to be the best thing we’ve ever done. It’s wonderful to always feel the Holy Spirit beside us protecting and guiding our union. We are both happier and more secure. Sure , we still have our little disagreements but they’re just small humps that we learn from. God is so good all the time. Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of our family by encouraging us and praying for us. To God be all the glory. Happy anniversary peepow. May we have many more sunrises and sunsets together."

Hayden said he considers Vicki a blessing. "You have been a blessing to me– God's voice when I'm confused. The Spirit's comfort when I'm anxious. Jesus' reminder to me of the hope that is in me. He has joined us together. By His grace, may our union never be severed. Happy anniversary, Pingpong."

The couple, who have a daughter, Scarlet Snow, have been in a relationship since 2005 and weathered many obstacles, including a sex video scandal and the recokation of Hayden's medical license.

Hayden's license was reinstated in 2014. – Rappler.com