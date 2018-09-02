Rene is the lead guitarist of the group known for songs such as 'Bongga ka Day' and 'Ikaw Ang Miss Universe ng Buhay Ko'

Published 12:36 AM, September 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rene Garcia, known by most as a member of the iconic Filipino band Hotdog, died on Sunday, September 2. He was 65.

The news of his death was confirmed to Rappler by Rene's elder brother Greg, who said that Rene died at around 6:20 pm due to cardiac arrest.

“Perhaps the music industry will now give him the recognition he deserves in changing OPM in the country,” Garcia said.

Rene was the lead guitarist of the band while another brother, Dennis, was the bassist.

Hotdog is one of the groups that pioneered "Manila Sound" in the '70s with hits such as "Bongga Ka Day", "Pers Lab", "Ikaw Ang Miss Universe ng Buhay Ko", and "Bitin sa 'Yo" which Rene sang with solo female lead singer Ella del Rosario.

Hotdog performed during the proclamation ceremonies of the Miss Universe beauty pageant held at the Folk Arts Theater in Manila in July 1974. Rene and Ella did a duet of "Ikaw Ang Miss Universe ng Buhay Ko" before an international audience.

Rene's wake starts Monday, September 3, at the Manila Memorial Chapels in Sucat, Parañaque. He will be at the Agoncillo chapel. – Rappler.com