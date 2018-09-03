IN PHOTOS: Bench Fashion Week 2018
MANILA, Philippines – Stars populated the catwalk of the Bench Fashion Week from August 31-September 2 held at the Bench Tower in Taguig.
The 3-day event saw the likes of Miss World 2013 Megan Young, actresses Lovi Poe and WinWyn Marquez, and young actors Marco Gumabao, Enrique Gil, Kiko Estrada, and Dominic Roque strut the catwalk for the brands under the Bench group.
The original ambassador of Bench, actor-turned-Ormoc-mayor Richard Gomez and his wife, Ormoc 4th distric representative Lucy Torres-Gomez were present to lend their support to the show.
The last day of the show culminated with the Bench Design Awards, where 3 designers were awarded for a chance to show their collections in the upcoming Amazon Tokyo Fashion Week.
Ched Dalodaog , Renz Reyes and Otto Sacramento were chosen as the 3 lucky designers to represent the country in Tokyo.
– Rappler.com