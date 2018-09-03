Megan Young, Lovi Poe and other stars walk the runway to celebrate the brand's 31st year

Published 10:27 AM, September 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Stars populated the catwalk of the Bench Fashion Week from August 31-September 2 held at the Bench Tower in Taguig.

The 3-day event saw the likes of Miss World 2013 Megan Young, actresses Lovi Poe and WinWyn Marquez, and young actors Marco Gumabao, Enrique Gil, Kiko Estrada, and Dominic Roque strut the catwalk for the brands under the Bench group.

The original ambassador of Bench, actor-turned-Ormoc-mayor Richard Gomez and his wife, Ormoc 4th distric representative Lucy Torres-Gomez were present to lend their support to the show.

Sarri and Venus #bfw_holiday18 A post shared by Megan Young (@meganbata) on Sep 1, 2018 at 3:10am PDT

The last day of the show culminated with the Bench Design Awards, where 3 designers were awarded for a chance to show their collections in the upcoming Amazon Tokyo Fashion Week.

Ched Dalodaog , Renz Reyes and Otto Sacramento were chosen as the 3 lucky designers to represent the country in Tokyo.

– Rappler.com