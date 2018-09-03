This is the group's second album to top the Billboard 200 album chart

Published 12:18 PM, September 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – You can call them artists or idols – and now you can also call K-pop giant BTS two-time Billboard 200 chart-toppers.

BTS' latest album, Love Yourself: Answer recently topped the Billboard 200 album chart – their second album to hold the distinction, with the first being Love Yourself: Tear released earlier this year.

Billboard reports Love Yourself: Answer recorded over 185,000 equivalent album units during the last week of August 2018. Of those, 141,000 were "traditional album sales." Another 25,000 units were of streaming equivalent albums, and another were 19,000 track equivalent albums, according to Billboard.

Love Yourself: Answer contains songs previously released in the Love Yourself trilogy, as well as 10 new tracks. The Love Yourself: Answer digital version also contains a remix of "Idol" featuring Nicki Minaj.

Billboard noted Love Yourself: Answer also bagged records for both BTS and the K-pop genre's biggest week yet. It was also the third largest week for a pop album in 2018.

BTS now also holds the distinction for being the first pop act since 2014 to record two No. 1 albums in less than a year. The last artist to hold that distinction? The now-separated British boy band One Direction.

Army (a collective term for BTS' fans) would know how great a year it's been for the Big Hit-produced K-pop act. Earlier this year, they won their second Billboard Top Social Artist Award. They also performed live during the awarding ceremony – the first-ever K-pop act to do so.

Their songs and music videos have also made a splash on other platforms, including video-streaming and -sharing site YouTube. "Idol," the first release from Love Yourself: Answer, broke the record for the biggest music video debut on YouTube.

BTS is currently promoting their latest comeback in Korea on top of their world tour. – Rappler.com