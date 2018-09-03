'He stole my heart, so I'm stealing his last name,' writes his fiancée Nicole Joson

Published 2:46 PM, September 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Makisig Morales is now engaged to his girlfriend Nicole Joson.

Makisig, who most might remember as the lead in the fantaserye Super Inggo, proposed to Nicole while in Perth, Australia, he told ABS-CBN. The 21-year-old told ABS-CBN's Push that he felt nervous because he wasn't sure she'd say yes.

"He stole my heart, so I'm stealing his last name," said Nicole in a post on her Instagram account. She tagged Makisig in a picture which showed him holding her hand – with an engagement ring on it.

Nicole, who is half-Aussie and half-Filipino, joined Miss Earth Australia in 2017.

"My Fiancé (sic)," read Makisig's caption for a photo of himself and Nicole.

Makisig last stared in ABS-CBN's Bagani. Makisig and his family are now based in Australia, according to Pep. – Rappler.com