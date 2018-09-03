The two will star in the upcoming movie 'Exes Baggage'

Published 11:34 PM, September 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – To say that actors Angelica Panganiban and Carlo Aquino have chemistry, at this point, would be one of the world's biggest understatements.

On Carlo's birthday then, it was only fitting that Angelica greet him in the sweetest and most kilig way possible. (WATCH: New trailer for ‘Exes Baggage’ brings more of that CarGel magic)

"Sayo lang hindi nagbago ang salitang pagmamahal (It's only with you that the word love does not change)," wrote Angelica as a caption to a photo of them holding each other in their arms, eyes closed and noses touching.

The two actors first made hearts flutter as reel-life couple "Jelai" and "Jun-Jun" on the teen show G-mik.

The relationship then progressed into real life but they eventually split up.

Angelica and Carlo will star in the upcoming movie appopriately entitled Exes Baggage. – Rappler.com