Viewers had earlier expressed confusion over a scene wherein the main character purchases Valium without a prescription

Published 11:52 PM, September 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Viva Films, the movie company behind Miss Granny, released a statement on Monday, September 3, following confusion and reactions over a scene where diazepam (or Valium) was purchased by the main character, played by Sarah Geronimo.

In the statement posted on the company's Instagram page, they said they are aware that Diazepam "can have harmful effects on a person's physical and mental well-being." It also said that while they made the scene entertaining and humorous, the drug's effects – if abused – is no laughing matter.

"Viva Films wishes to remind its viewers that under current laws and regulations, Diazepam must only be dispensed by a licensed pharmacist to a legitimate patient when filling a prescription issued by a PDEA registered S-2 license medical practioner," they said.

"Diazepam is not an over-the-counter drug. Viva Films truly regrets the confusion said scene has caused it viewers."

