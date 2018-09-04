Xian returns as host of the pageant, happening in Myanmar on October 25

Published 10:20 AM, September 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Xian Lim is set to return as host of the Miss Grand International pageant set in Myanmar on October 25.

The pageant organizers confirmed Xian's hosting stint on their Instagram page.

Xian hosted the pageant in Vietnam last year alongside Miss Grand International 2015 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves. The country's bet, Elizabeth Clenci, placed 2nd runner-up in the pageant, won by Maria Jose Lora of Peru.

Pageant hosting is not new to Xian, as he has hosted past Binibining Pilipinas competitions.

More than 80 women from around the world are expected to compete for the gold crown in Myanmar.

Eva Patalinjug will represent the Philippines, hoping to be the first Miss Grand International winner from the country. – Rappler.com